Ameri100 Partners with Cybersecurity Company Inpedio

AMERI Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH), a SAP services company announced that it has partnered with cybersecurity company Inpedio. Through the partnership, Inpedio will provide endpoint security and ransomeware protection to Ameri100’s client base.

As quoted in the press release:

Brent Kelton, CEO of Ameri100, stated, “The need for SAP-focused cybersecurity tools and services has gained prominence following the recent identification of 10KBLAZE. Through our partnership with Inpedio, we establish a greenfield opportunity with a cutting-edge cybersecurity provider while also extending our solutions offering and deepening our relationships with our enterprise customers.” “We are excited about the partnership with Ameri100, both in establishing enterprise sales in the United States and extending our technology to the SAP landscape,” said Uri Brison, CEO of Inpedio. “Our expertise is on advanced technology for endpoint security, including zero-day and one-day threat vectors. These threat vectors are not protected by traditional, signature-based anti-virus technologies, and behavior-based cybersecurity tools lead to significant false positives and use of system resources. Our expertise includes protection from exploits and ransomware, such as WannaCry, 10KBLAZE, and the recent attacks on government systems. As an illustration of our technology, we were able to implement our “Kill Switch” technology to protect against the CVE 2018-8440 exploit before the release of a Microsoft Windows patch or anti-virus update. We look forward to bringing this same level of expertise and diligence to the SAP landscape through Ameri100.”

