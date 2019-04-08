AMD Announces Second Generation Mobile Processors for Notebooks

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), a company that provides processors to notebooks including HP and Lenovo announced the newest addition to its processors. These new mobile processors are able to provide advanced security and battery features to improve the power performance of notebooks. As quoted in the press release: “Modern PC users expect the experience between professional and … Continued









AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), a company that provides processors to notebooks including HP and Lenovo announced the newest addition to its processors. These new mobile processors are able to provide advanced security and battery features to improve the power performance of notebooks.

As quoted in the press release:

“Modern PC users expect the experience between professional and personal to be imperceptible, and business notebook users want to utilize the latest modern features including 3D modeling, video editing, multi-display setups while multitasking securely, to get more done,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Compute, AMD. “With AMD Ryzen PRO and Athlon PRO mobile processors, AMD delivers the right performance, features, and choice to OEMs and commercial users, combined with the productivity, protection, and professional features needed to ensure seamless deployment throughout an organization.” 2nd Gen Ryzen PRO Mobile Processors:

Built on 12nm manufacturing technology, the new AMD Ryzen™ PRO 3000 Series mobile processors deliver best-in-class performance2 and increase productivity by offering up to 16% more multi-threading processor performance than competition3.

