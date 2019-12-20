A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. to Ring TSX Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, December 23, 2019

A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. announced today that CEO Bentsur Joseph and staff will ring the opening bell of the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 23.









A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. (“A2Z” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AZ) an advanced military robotics and technology company, announced today that CEO Bentsur Joseph and the Company staff will ring the opening bell of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, December 23rd, in celebration of the commencement of trading of the Company’s stock on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The event, to be broadcasted on BNN Canada at the TSXV open at 9:30 AM EST, will be preceded by remarks from the Company’s CEO, Mr. Bentsur Joseph, Israeli Representative of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Mr. Yossi Boker, and the business attaché of the Canadian Embassy.

The celebratory event will take place in Tel Aviv and the program schedule will be as stated below. The Company will be showcasing several of its UGVs (Unmanned Ground Vehicles) for military and firefighting use, with an unusual special twist to be kept under wraps until the event.

“What an incredible journey this has been” said Bentsur Joseph, CEO of A2Z. “We want to express tremendous gratitude and appreciation to our investors, shareholders, and of course, our employees and the entire team for all the hard work they have put in. We are grateful for their ongoing support and for joining with us as we head towards a very exciting future.”

BUSINESS OF A2Z

A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. is an innovative technology company based out of Israel, specializing in military technology and expanding into the civilian markets. A2Z has been operating for over 20 years and has a client base with 75 recurring clients, including the Israel Defense Forces, Security Forces, and Ministry of Defence among others. A2Z plans to leverage their cash flow-generating core-business to expand into the civilian robotics and automobile markets.

According to Zion Market Research, the Military Robotics space is expected to reach $53.93B by 2027 for a projected CAGR of 13.5%.(Summary of Report).

Highlights:

Core Business: A2Z’s line of products include unmanned remote-controlled vehicles of various sizes designed for intricate bomb disposal, counter terrorism, and fire fighting, as well as energy storage power packs/generators. A2Z also provides maintenance services to both external and in-house complex electronic systems and products to over 75 clients.

A2Z has been an Israel Ministry of Defense contractor for over 30 years and a significant portion of it’s business is long-term service contracts.

Expansion into Civilian Market: To drive growth, A2Z plans to adapt its military technologies for the much larger civilian markets. One patent-pending product is a capsule (FTICS) that prevents vehicle fires resulting from collisions. A2Z has also been granted a patent for a smart vehicle cover device that protects automobiles from the elements while the vehicle is parked and is stowed away safely in the vehicle’s bumper when not in use.

Fuel Tank Intelligent Containment System (FTICS): In the event of a collision, the FTICS system installed into the fuel tank prevents the ignition of fuel, thereby mitigating the spread of fire and explosion, minimizing risk to human life and property damage.According to the NFPA, from 2014 to 2016, an estimated 171,500 highway vehicle fires occurred in the United States, resulting in an annual average of 345 deaths, 1,300 injuries, and $1.1 billion in property loss annually.

Management: CEO Bentsur Joseph’s previous venture, Comfy Interactive, was acquired by Shamrock Holdings, the family investment firm founded by Roy Disney. Previously, Bentsur Joseph was the chairman of Elad Hotels whose holdings include the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Bentsur Joseph has a ~64% ownership stake in the business with 30,000,000 shares subject to an escrow agreement.

For more information regarding A2Z, please visit the Company’s website at www.a2zas.com.

A2Z Technologies Bell Ringing Ceremony

Stutko Events, Shetrit Street 2, Tel Aviv

Event to be broadcast via Bloomberg Canada and other Media

Program Schedule:

1:30 PM – Gathering and Networking

2:00 PM – Lunch

3:00 PM – TSX Bell Ringing Ceremony

3:15 PM – Menorah Lighting, Second night of Chanukah

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of A2Z Technologies Canada Corp.

Bentsur Joseph

Director and CEO

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

az@kincommunications.com

