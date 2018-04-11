Workday continues European Growth with Italy Launch

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources announced their expansion into Italy with the opening of a new office in Milan.

Workday has more than 2100 customers globally and now the company has presence in 15 countries across EMEA with more than 1400 employees.

As quoted in the press release:

“As a multinational company, we wanted to create one global people management system, enabling our business leaders to work with a single source of truth about the workforce,” said Laura Bruno, HR director, Italy and Malta, Sanofi. “Workday is transforming the way people work in HR and improving how employees and managers interact on HR matters. Critically, the continuous innovation that comes from the Workday community means that Workday is not only a partner today, but for the future. We are excited to see Workday expand its operations into Italy as we continue on our journey together.” Services partners that currently support existing local customers are ready to assist new Workday deployments in Italy. “We are honoured that 175 of the Fortune 500 already use Workday, and we have more than 450 global companies in Italy gaining value from their Workday experience,” said Gonzalo Benedit, president, EMEA and APJ, Workday. “We are ready to help more organisations in Italy drive their business transformations—with one unified system for financial management and HCM that is easy to use, quick to deploy, and ready to support future growth.”

