Ooma Brings the Ooma Butterfleye to Canada

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers announced the Ooma Butterfleye, a smart video security camera with advanced features including facing recognition, battery backup for for recording during power and internet outages.

The company said that the product comes with seven days of free cloud storage and is available for purchase in Canada. Ooma creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform.

As quoted in the press release:

Ooma Butterfleye is the newest offering from Ooma Home, an innovative home security and monitoring platform that provides comprehensive do-it-yourself protection through sensors for detecting motion, the opening of doors and windows, water leaks, smoke and the opening of garage doors. Industry leading features of the Ooma Butterfleye include: Facial recognition – Artificial intelligence built into the Ooma Butterfleye and its cloud storage service allows users to train the camera to recognize faces. This can significantly reduce false positives, common in other home security cameras, where friends or family members trigger unnecessary alerts.

– Artificial intelligence built into the Ooma Butterfleye and its cloud storage service allows users to train the camera to recognize faces. This can significantly reduce false positives, common in other home security cameras, where friends or family members trigger unnecessary alerts. Backup battery and onboard storage – The Ooma Butterfleye contains a back-up battery that will keep the camera running for two to four weeks under typical usage conditions, along with 16 gigabytes of onboard storage (32 gigabytes for the black camera). When reconnected to Wi-Fi, the camera uploads all recorded clips, so users can see what happened even during a power outage or when the camera is used in locations where power and internet aren’t available.

– The Ooma Butterfleye contains a back-up battery that will keep the camera running for two to four weeks under typical usage conditions, along with 16 gigabytes of onboard storage (32 gigabytes for the black camera). When reconnected to Wi-Fi, the camera uploads all recorded clips, so users can see what happened even during a power outage or when the camera is used in locations where power and internet aren’t available. Instant video capture – The Ooma Butterfleye records a constantly refreshed five-second video buffer when connected to AC power. Whenever an event is triggered – such as motion or a loud noise – the camera adds the buffer to the uploaded video clip. In effect, this creates a mini time machine where the clip shows what happened in the five seconds before the triggering event.

– The Ooma Butterfleye records a constantly refreshed five-second video buffer when connected to AC power. Whenever an event is triggered – such as motion or a loud noise – the camera adds the buffer to the uploaded video clip. In effect, this creates a mini time machine where the clip shows what happened in the five seconds before the triggering event. Auto privacy mode – The camera can be set for geofencing, where it is automatically turned off when a user returns home, based on the location of the user’s mobile phone, and automatically turned on when the user departs.

– The camera can be set for geofencing, where it is automatically turned off when a user returns home, based on the location of the user’s mobile phone, and automatically turned on when the user departs. Two-way audio – The Ooma Butterfleye contains both a microphone and a speaker. While livestreaming, users can talk to people in range of the camera through the Ooma Butterfleye app on their phones.

– The Ooma Butterfleye contains both a microphone and a speaker. While livestreaming, users can talk to people in range of the camera through the Ooma Butterfleye app on their phones. Seven days of free storage – The cloud service that supports Ooma Butterfleye will store the most recent seven days of clips, up to 1 gigabyte total, at no charge. A subscription plan extends storage to 30 days. Ooma Butterfleye automatically records video clips in full high-definition whenever the camera detects motion, a loud noise or a face. The clips run for 20 seconds when the camera is plugged into AC power, and 10 seconds when running on battery. “To put it simply, Ooma Butterfleye is eyes where you are not,” said Ben Nader, general manager of video solutions at Ooma. “Now you can know what happens at your home or business when you’re away, through a next-generation security camera that’s easy to set up, easy to place wherever it’s needed, easy to use, and smart enough to limit false alarms.”

Click here for the full text release.