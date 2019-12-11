Xebec Adsorption Acquires CDA Systems Based in California

With over 200 percent returns year-to-date, Xebec is one of the highest returning cleantech companies in Canada.









Xebec Adsorption (TSXV:XBC), a cleantech firm has acquired air and gas company, CDA Systems. A Xebec subsidiary will acquire all of the California-based firms outstanding shares for an undisclosed amount.

As quoted in the press release:

“The CDA purchase continues Xebec’s strategic journey to provide local, customer-centric service, support and operations capabilities for our cleantech and renewable gas segment. This is a critical component to our value proposition, and a key advantage to choosing Xebec for biogas upgrading projects. To be worry-free is important to customers and knowing that experienced local service and support is available delivers that peace of mind.”

– Kurt Sorschak, President and CEO, Xebec Adsorption Inc. Xebec’s industrial service and products segment has long been a solid contributor to the overall growth and profitability of the company, generating a significant amount of recurring revenue through the sale of parts and services. With the addition of Service Centers throughout North America, Xebec aims to become the leading renewable gas systems service and support provider, offering the unique service advantage of local support for nation-wide biogas to renewable natural gas projects.

Click here to read the full press release.