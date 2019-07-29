Sharc Energy System Partners with RER Technologies in China

Sharc International Systems (CSE:SHRC), cleantech company focused on renewable thermal energy announced that it has sold 10 of its units to RER Technologies. Sharc Energy units renew energy from wastewater systems to create heat sources for commercial and industrial buildings. As quoted in the press release: Mammoth China will supervise all sales and instillation of … Continued









Sharc International Systems (CSE:SHRC), cleantech company focused on renewable thermal energy announced that it has sold 10 of its units to RER Technologies. Sharc Energy units renew energy from wastewater systems to create heat sources for commercial and industrial buildings.

As quoted in the press release:

Mammoth China will supervise all sales and instillation of five (“5”) Model 660 SHARC’s and five (“5”) Model 880 SHARC Units. Delivery will begin in the 4th quarter (Q4) of 2019 and completion of the order in 1st quarter (Q1) of 2020. Mr. Ng from Mammoth China is an engineer with over 40 years’ experience in the HVAC industry. Mr. Ng co-founded and established numerous manufacturing facilities in China since 1985, and is currently the Chairman & Co-Founder of Mammoth China. Mr. Ng renewable energy products have been used in thousands of projects around the world, totaling more than 200 million square feet of development over the last ten years. Mammoth China will train Field Service Technician and will handle all installations of the Units, and provide ongoing service of the Units. The SHARC™ wastewater heat recovery system is the first of its kind in the HVAC market and has redefined green building innovation.

Click here to read the full press release.