Natcore Technology Closes Private Placement

Natcore Technology Inc. (TSXV:NXT; OTCQB: NTCXF) has completed its proposed non-brokered private placement, as announced on December 7, 2017, on December 20, 2017. Gross proceeds of CDN$147,250 were raised through the sale of 1,550,000 units at a price of $0.095 per unit. Each unit comprised one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase of a further common share at $0.12 for a period of three years.

Finder’s fees of $10,307.50 were paid in cash in association with the placement, and 108,500 finder’s warrants, bearing the same terms as the placement warrants, were issued.

All securities issued in the private placement are subject to a hold period in Canada expiring on April 20, 2018. Proceeds of the placement will be applied to further development of Natcore’s technologies and general working capital.

