Micron Waste Secures Waste Treatment Technology Patent

- May 17th, 2019

Micron Waste Technologies (CSE:MWM), a company with primary operation in waste technology solutions announced that it has secured a US patent for its waste digester unit. This marks Micron Waste’s second patent in six months, designed for the cannabis sector. As quoted in the press release: The digester is integral to Micron’s Organivore™ food waste … Continued

Micron Waste Technologies (CSE:MWM), a company with primary operation in waste technology solutions announced that it has secured a US patent for its waste digester unit. This marks Micron Waste’s second patent in six months, designed for the cannabis sector.

As quoted in the press release:

The digester is integral to Micron’s Organivore™ food waste processing system and Micron’s Cannavore™ system, the first purpose-built green technology developed for the rapidly-growing cannabis industry.

“We are especially proud to have been awarded two US patents within the past six months – one for our innovative biotechnology formula for waste treatment – and now a second for our hardware,” said Micron Chief Technology Officer Dr. Bob Bhushan. “Our innovations allow Micron to deliver solutions to process waste compliantly from several target sectors – food processing; cannabis cultivation; beer, wine and spirits; and other industries that generate organic waste.”

