HPQ Reports Significant Commercial Scale Up Milestones From Gen2 PUREVAP

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc (TSXV:HPQ) is pleased to inform shareholders that PyroGenesis Canada Inc (“PyroGenesis”) (TSX Venture:PYR) has confirmed that process improvements and design modifications are generating results that exceed expectations at this stage of development. Work continues in the Gen2 PUREVAP™ Commercial Scalability Proof of Concept Test Work. The results are summarized in a recently received progress report.

GREATLY INCREASED YIELD AND PRODUCTION YIELD:

Significantly increasing the Yield1 and the Production Yield2 of the Gen2 PUREVAP™ through ongoing process improvements and design modifications are positive indicators of the commercial scalability of the PUREVAPTM process. The results reported by Pyrogenesis surpass the theoretical Production Yield referred to previously and result from continuous process improvements by the Pyrogenesis team.

Gen2 PUREVAP™ test #14 attained the following results:

Total mass of Si produced (yield) was 101.45 gr; 11.5 times greater than Gen1 best result of 8.8 gr (test #32) and 3.6 times greater than the 28.1 gr of Gen2 test # 007;

Production Yield reached 34.3%, a staggering accomplishment considering the Gen2 PUREVAP™ reactor physical limitations. This result is the highest to date and it’s 2.5 times (+156%) greater than our previous record: Gen2 test # 007 Production Yield of 13.4%.

These results are opening the way for further process improvements; design modifications and additional tests in order to further increase both the Yield and Production Yield of Si produced.

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon stated, “These results confirm that our data driven, empirical and methodical approach is yielding phenomenal results. With every milestone reached, we are de-risking our project. Gen 1 testing proved that the PUREVAP™ QRR could convert quartz into Si while simultaneously increasing its purity and highlighted the key relationship between production yield and purity. Our ongoing Gen2 PUREVAP™ program has pushed the project from the lab to a semi-industrial scale. Results are validating the Commercial Scalability of the process while yielding crucial technical information that is allowing us to run ongoing concurrent development programs with a goal of decreasing the timeline to commercial deployment of the PUREVAP™ QRR process. Our objective for 2018 continues to be building on our technical successes as we get ready to commence the Gen3 PUREVAP™ Pilot Plant phase with our “Solar Silicon Team” of Pyrogenesis and Apollon Solar, as well as, building market awareness of our progress and plans.”

“The results we have achieved recently with the GEN2 PUREVAP™ give us increased confidence and assurance that at pilot scale, we will be able to reach significant higher production yields of high purity silicon metal that we are targeting,” said Mr. Pierre Carabin, Chief Technology Officer of PyroGenesis. “We are extremely pleased with the GEN2 PUREVAP™ progress results so far, and expect further improvements in the near term.”

Pierre Carabin, Eng., M. Eng., has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

