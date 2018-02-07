H2O Innovation Awarded Two Industrial Projects Worth $4.9 Million

H 2 O Innovation (TSXV:HEO) has announced it was awarded two additional industrial projects totaling $4.9 million, bringing the company’s corporation sales backlog to $56.1 million.

As quoted in the press release:

The Corporation’s first project consists of a water reuse system, combining the flexMBR™ open technology and reverse osmosis. This system will treat 0.7 MGD (2 650 m3/day) of domestic and industrial wastewater coming from a manufacturing company located on the United States’ East Coast. This project reinforces the Corporation’s involvements in water reuse and recycling applications. The second contract is an ultrafiltration system using the FiberFlex™ technology and producing up to 1.7 MGD (64,351 m3/day). This system will be used to provide cooling water for an information technology company located in the Western United States. “We are very proud to have won these two significant industrial contracts that will certainly help us to further develop and exploit this market. These projects differ from most of those completed by the Corporation; they are characterized by a short manufacturing and delivery period, scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2018”, stated Frédéric Dugré, president and CEO of H 2 O Innovation.

