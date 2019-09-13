H/Cell Energy Wins US$1.4 Million in Clean Energy Contracts

H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB:HCCC), cleantech company principally engaged in hydrogen and fuel cell innovation announced that it has been awarded US$1.4 million in new contracts. At least 12 projects will be underway in both Australian and the US in the coming quarters ahead. As quoted in the press release: The projects include work to be … Continued









H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB:HCCC), cleantech company principally engaged in hydrogen and fuel cell innovation announced that it has been awarded US$1.4 million in new contracts. At least 12 projects will be underway in both Australian and the US in the coming quarters ahead.

As quoted in the press release:

The projects include work to be completed at various locations in Australia and the U.S. including the Pomona Railway Station, Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex, Sunshine Beach State High School, Cedar Creek State School, Queensland Police Service, Baringa Retail Centre, RoadTek Depot, Energex, Acadia Ridge Training Facility, Oceanside Retail Centre, Parkridge Noosa, CBRE Group and Kate Spade. Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, “We are very pleased to be awarded these new contracts which will add to our backlog of projects to complete and keep us busy for the next few quarters. The customer bid activity for potential project opportunities remains robust and we anticipate additional contract announcements in the near future.”

