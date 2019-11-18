Enphase Energy To Supply Solar Microinverters to Sunrun

The solar microinverter firm’s shares have risen over 284 percent year-to-date. The company has shipped over 23 million of it products.









Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), a solar microinverter firm announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Sunrun, headquartered in San Francisco. As part of the deal, Enphase will be supplying its seventh-generation microinverters for Sunrun’s residential solar operations, where solar energy applications will be able to be controlled remotely.

As quoted in the press release:

“I want to thank the Sunrun team for placing its trust in Enphase and our dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality, and reliable energy management products,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “Sunrun has built one of the most successful solar brands in the US, and we are proud to offer this industry leader the very latest in energy technology. Enphase is committed to standing behind our products with outstanding customer support and the flexibility that makes it as easy as possible to do business with us.” Sunrun’s customers will benefit from Enphase’s IQ 7™ and IQ 7+™ microinverters, which leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year warranty.

