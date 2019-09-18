Enphase Energy IoT Energy Systems Deployed by Ipsun Solar

Enphase Energy’s IoT systems provide details into homeowners solar energy production, usage and performance.









Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), a solar IoT and performance data company announced that solar installation company, Ipsun Solar has integrated Enphase Energy’s IoT systems to residents in Washington, DC. Allowing residential customers to monitor and track their energy, Enphase Energy provides homeowners with a mobile app that gives a comprehensive view of their energy production and use.

As quoted in the press release:

“Enphase allows Ipsun Solar to deploy advanced IoT-based energy systems to our residential solar customers, and this level of connectivity lets us deliver tremendous value to our homeowners,” said Joe Marhamati, co-founder of Ipsun Solar. “My years of solar advocacy work, both nationally at the White House and the regional level, made it clear that solar must be easy to deploy, reliable in the long-term, and simple to understand and manage by both the homeowner and the installer. Enphase equipment is instrumental in our ability to deliver on all of these elements.” Software-defined solar microinverters from Enphase are advanced IoT appliances that enable remote diagnostics, software updates, and performance monitoring through Enlighten. These advanced IoT appliances allow solar homeowners and their installers to know how much energy they are producing and alert them when something may be amiss. Enphase systems that are always connected to a data network can be updated remotely, making compliance with ever-evolving utility and regulatory requirements simpler by reducing maintenance trips for installation companies. A fulltime connection to Enlighten also provides solar installers a better way to provide a higher level of service to their customers by being able to answer questions and quickly resolve issues through remote monitoring.

