ENGlobal Enters US$20 Million Renewable Diesel Agreement

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG), a company that provides automation and engineering services to the energy industry announced that it has entered a US$20 million deal with an unnamed renewable diesel firm. Contracted to build a hydrogen production facility, ENGlobal will provide automation and process modules for the projects.

The hydrogen unit design utilizes Haldor Topsoe technology. This highly efficient synthesis gas process consumes approximately 20% less feed and fuel gas than conventional hydrogen plants, and produces no excess steam, leading to substantially lower operating costs and a far smaller carbon footprint. It will mark the first time this innovative technology will be used in the United States, after more than 40 successful implementations worldwide. “This agreement is a significant event in the history of ENGlobal,” said Chairman and CEO William A. Coskey, P.E. “Not only does it introduce to the U.S. market an efficient and environmentally-friendly syngas process, it also validates our strategic shift toward providing higher-revenue modular process systems that utilize differentiated technology. We fully expect this win to greatly enhance our ability to secure additional modular systems business using this and other related technologies.”

