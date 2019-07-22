Earth Alive Signs C$126,000 Cleantech Contract in Pilot Project

Earth Alive (CSE:EAC), cleantech company announced that it has secured a C$126,000 contract with a major mining company. Its dust suppressant technologies will be applied to limit the release of dust into the air, further quelling the need for water applications to be applied. As quoted in the press release: “Water management has become fundamental … Continued









Earth Alive (CSE:EAC), cleantech company announced that it has secured a C$126,000 contract with a major mining company. Its dust suppressant technologies will be applied to limit the release of dust into the air, further quelling the need for water applications to be applied.

As quoted in the press release:

“Water management has become fundamental in mining operations, and accordingly, dust control practices are changing. Earth Alive products are proven to bring an innovative solution to tackle this issue, lowering operating costs and water needs. EA1TM has been tested and validated at nine different sites throughout the world, in various conditions, and it has continuously shown its efficacy in significantly managing road dust,” added Mr. Warren. EA1TM Dust Suppressant Development Update

Discussions are underway with a number of major mining companies following the Company’s participation in the Mining Cleantech Challenge in Denver, CO

EA1 TM Dust Suppressant is in transit to China to commence application on a large construction site

A Russian group began the import process to use EA1 TM on roads and as a dust control solution for coal rail transport wagons. Accordingly, Earth Alive is in the process of filing for a Certificate of State Registration in that country.

Several orders have been shipped to France for various field trials.

Click here to read the full press release.