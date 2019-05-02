dynaCERT Receives the Notice of Allowance for a Patent for its SMART ECU

dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a Notice of Allowance for its application of a new patent from the United States Patent Office (“USPO”).









The Company received notification that the USPO has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application number 15/298.783 for its “MANAGEMENT AND METHOD FOR REGULATING THE ON-DEMAND ELECTROLYTIC PRODUCTION OF HYDROGEN AND OXYGEN GAS FOR INJECTION INTO A COMBUSTION ENGINE” to dynaCERT.

The embodiments relate to a management system and method that can simultaneously reduce emissions and improve the performance of an internal combustion engine by: determining the reactor performance level or calculating the amount of gas being generated by the on-demand electrolytic reactor; monitoring the engine performance level, determining whether the engine performance level would change, i.e. decrease or increase, or remain the same to forecast a future engine demand level; adjusting the reactor performance level to improve the engine performance ahead of the forecast future engine demand level materializing to minimize parasitic loss associated with reactors operating continuously, i.e. reactors that are not capable of adjusting their performance level or the level of produced gas according to the real time engine performance level; and, thereby, improving the engine performance and reducing emissions.

David Bridge, Senior Technical Advisor said, “My team and I worked diligently to build the SMART ECU as a first step to be able to control the HydraGEN™ Technology products. This patent firmly establishes dynaCERT as a Canadian innovator in the field of carbon emission tracking and carbon credit solutions.”

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT stated, “Let me congratulate David Bridge and his team for accomplishing this first milestone in our overall Global Carbon Credit strategy as well as strengthening our entire intellectual property portfolio. With David’s team and our valued consulting partners we are now on the path to become a certified world class Carbon Credit creator for diesel engines, something that no other company has yet been able to achieve.”

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website:www.dynaCERT.com

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) acceptsresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

