dynaCERT Comments on Ontario’s Environmental Plan and Provides a Corporate Update

dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide comments to the newly announced Government of Ontario Environmental Plan.

Ontario Environmental Plan

dynaCERT is encouraged by the direction the Ontario Government is headed with its newly released Environmental Plan. There are provisions in the plan for support to transport and equipment users to reduce their fuel consumption and carbon emissions with a particular focus on greener diesel and renewable hydrogen both of which are keystones of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology.

The HydraGEN™ Technology “Designed and Made in Ontario” has been tested and independently third-party verified to:

1. Reduce Greenhouse Gases such as lethal Nitrogen Oxides emissions (NOx) by up to 88%

2. Reduce Carbon Monoxide emissions (CO) by up to 51%

3. Reduce Hydrocarbon emissions (THC) by up to 50%

4. Reduce Particulate Matter (Black Smoke) by up to 74%

5. Reduce diesel fuel consumption by up to 19%

We look forward to our HydraGEN™ Technology supporting the government’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Gallagher Crane Trial Achievements

Through Castle Star General Trading LLC, our dealer in Dubai, Gallagher Crane International (please see www.gallagher-uae.com) a user of HydraGENä Technology, began a HydraGEN™ trial in July 2018 where ambient environmental conditions reach over 58 degrees Celsius. The crane was used in many different commercial jobs. The trial was conducted not only in “travel-to-site” conditions but also in “stationary crane lifting” conditions, some of which reached near the lifting capacity of the crane and exerted a substantial load on the engine. The final results have shown up to 23% fuel savings and up to 66% carbon emission reductions. The HG145 unit performed throughout day and night conditions in a high humidity environment.

The 2004 11.9 Litre Mercedes-powered crane engine has a Euro II emission control system. An independent baseline test was conducted by the firm Al Futtaim Element Material Testing (please see www.element.com). The firm then conducted the post-trial testing that showed a dramatic improvement on emissions that would upgrade the engine emission performance from a Euro II to a Euro V level. Please see our website for the full trial report.

Dubai has the second largest number of cranes in use among urban centers worldwide. With the benefit of the strong results from the mobile crane trial, Castle Star is now in negotiations with Gallagher and other crane rental firms to use the HydraGEN™ Technology in fleets and mobile generator plants. The HydraGEN™ Technology that produces these extraordinary performance results can assist the country in achieving the “Dubai 10X Initiative” as launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Upgraded and Improved Product

dynaCERT’s commitment to supporting our dealers and rebuilding confidence with the many early adopters of the HydraGEN™ Technology continues. Accordingly, the Company has reached out to all customers who purchased earlier versions of HydraGEN™ units to offer free upgrades to the latest version of the HG145 unit. These upgraded units now showcase (a) additional innovative safety features, (b) a more robust case with a built-in reservoir tank providing more secure performance including a Winter Performance Package and (c) firmware and hardware enhancements to the newer SMART ECU2. Of note, although dynaCERT has commercial Product Liability Insurance, the Company has not received and is unaware of any insurance claims related to the HydraGEN™ Technology.

dynaCERT has successfully received acceptance of two new Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications for patent protection regarding its SMART ECU2 and its proprietary electrolysis unit specifically enabling efficient operations in extreme cold climatic conditions. With the new improved and more robust product, we are confident that our HydraGEN™ Technology is well designed for the wide variances in North American climatic conditions that could conceivably vary from +55 degrees Celsius (Mexico) to -75 degrees Celsius (Arctic). Since implementing the above changes, dynaCERT is receiving positive reports from buyers of the new HG145 units that are in transportation use, heavy equipment and on stationary generators.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com

