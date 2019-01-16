dynaCERT Achieves Milestone from Government of India

dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA; OTC:DYFSF) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the India market.









iCAT Certification for India

dynaCERT has received notification of certification for India and South Asia markets from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT) for the use of its HydraGEN™ Technology on diesel powered vehicles and equipment to reduce carbon emissions and fuel consumption.

As reported in the MD&A dated June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2018, iCAT has conducted Phase Three testing of the HydraGEN™ Technology. iCAT, a division of NATRiP Implementation Society NATIS Government of India, was established in 2006 at Manesar, Haryana, India. iCAT is a certifying partner with TUV Nord who conducted the homologation testing for dynaCERT in Germany.

Robert Maier, dynaCERT COO and Chief Engineer states: “Over the past 18 months we have worked hard with local partners and the Canadian High Commission office in New Delhi to bring our proven HydraGEN™ Technology to the Indian market. Our HG1 carbon reduction system will reduce the horrific air pollution in the major centers and the countryside as we implement units on all manner of diesel engines used in trucks, buses, generators, construction equipment, fishing vessels and other power plants.”

Orders From Two of Twenty Nine Government States

dynaCERT has received a Letter of Intent from Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) (please see web site http://transport.rajasthan.gov.in/rsrtc/), through its state partner Shah Transport Company, for the order for two HG145B units and, upon demonstration, an initial bulk order of 1,000 HydraGEN™ HG145B units to be installed on buses and service trucks. RSRTC is the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in the state of Rajasthan, India, headquartered in Jaipur. RSRTC has been established by the Government of Rajasthan on 1 October 1964 under the Road Transport Act 1950. RSRTC has incorporated Ordinary, Express, Deluxe, A.G. Gandhi Rath, A.C., A.G. Sleeper, Volvo-Mercedes, Volvo-Pantry, Volvo-LCD, Volvo-LCD-Pantry bus services in fleets for all categories of passengers. It has 5,000 buses in its fleet and 56 service depots across the state.

dynaCERT has also received a separate Letter of Intent from Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) (see web site http://utc.uk.gov.in/) for the initial order for two HG145B units and, upon demonstration, the further delivery of 1,200 HydraGEN™ HG145B units to be installed on UTC buses. UTC is a public sector passenger road transport corporation providing services in the state of Uttarakhand, India and other adjoining states in North India. With a substantial fleet size of buses that operate over 350,000 kilometers and serve the travel needs of over 100,000 people every day, UTC provides an adequate, economical & efficiently coordinated road transport service to the residents of the state.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

