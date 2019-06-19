Direct Solar Launches in Two States with Over US$1.7 Million in Contract Sales

Direct Solar, a solar power company recently acquired by SinglePoint (OTCQB:SING) announced that in 30 days it has generated over US$1.7 million in solar contracts. Direct Solar has deployed contracts in Florida and Missouri, with over US$361,000 in net revenue anticipated to be produced. As quoted in the press release: These numbers put SinglePoint on … Continued









Direct Solar, a solar power company recently acquired by SinglePoint (OTCQB:SING) announced that in 30 days it has generated over US$1.7 million in solar contracts. Direct Solar has deployed contracts in Florida and Missouri, with over US$361,000 in net revenue anticipated to be produced.

As quoted in the press release:

These numbers put SinglePoint on the path to profitability from a cashflow standpoint very quickly. Management from both companies are very excited to see the continued growth of Direct Solar through multiple avenues including commercial. Direct Solar is currently negotiating a line of credit for cannabis businesses and other small businesses throughout North America. This provides Direct Solar the ability to not only generate the sale but provide the financing for these business owners. Providing the financing will deliver Direct Solar another avenue to generate profit on the origination of the financing. “This acquisition puts SinglePoint on a huge trajectory path. This is not only a homerun but a grand slam in our eyes. These revenues and profits provide SinglePoint the ability to be in a profitable cash flow position and the opportunity to aggressively expand sales. For every dollar we are putting into marketing we are seeing a return of five. Expanding in additional major markets would exponentially increase the revenues on top of the already explosive growth,” states Greg Lambrecht, CEO SinglePoint.

Click here to read the full press release.