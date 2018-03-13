Current Water Technologies Receives Payment of $425,000 From Chemsbro

Current Water Technologies (TSXV:WATR) has announced that it has received a payment of $425,000 from Chemsbro of Saudi Arabia.

As quoted in the press release:

To date, CWTI has received a total of CAD $1,400,000 toward the purchase of the ESD 900K system. The final payment of approximately CAD $400,000 will be received immediately prior to shipping the system. The system is being constructed inside four, 40-foot shipping containers. The Company expects the system to be shipped this summer, and its installation and commissioning to occur in the fall. The system will be installed at an industrial site located near the city of Jeddah, which is situated in western KSA on the shore of the Red Sea. Dr. Shelp commented, “The commissioning of this state-of-the-art water treatment system will represent the official commercial launch of CWTI in the Middle East.”

