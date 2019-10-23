Cleantech

Clear Blue Technologies Partners with Ameresco Solar

October 23rd, 2019

Clear Blue will be providing its off-grid lighting systems for Ameresco’s solar power products through its energy-as-a-service model.

Clear Blue Technologies (TSXV:CBLU), wireless power company, announced that it has partnered with Ameresco Solar, a division of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC). Together, the two companies are establishing off-grid lighting solutions through deploying Clear Blue’s energy-as-a-service model to further strengthen Ameresco’s lighting systems.

As quoted in the press release:

“We believe wireless power is the ideal replacement for traditional grid-connected systems in North America as this aging infrastructure wears out,” said Miriam Tuerk, Clear Blue CEO. “Our agreement with Ameresco sets us up to be able to capitalize on that evolution by providing a highly-reliable off-grid lighting solution to its customers through our Illumient system, which complements Ameresco Solar’s products and services.”

Colin Gates, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Ameresco Solar, stated: “Through our agreement with Clear Blue, Ameresco is excited to offer a complete lighting solution with Illumient that enhances our existing solar off-grid solution through Smart Off-Grid controls. This state-of-the-art solution will give our customers enhanced visibility and reliability that is unparalleled in this industry.

Click here to read the full press release.

