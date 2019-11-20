Cleantech

Clear Blue Technologies Awarded C$1.2 Million Order

- November 20th, 2019

The company will be providing clean lighting solutions that have weather prediction and energy analysis functions to preserve battery power.

Clear Blue Technologies (TSXV:CBLU), a company that builds wireless energy efficient technology announced that has received an order valued at over C$1.2 million for its Smart Solar Off-Grid systems. The order is anticipated to be installed by 2020.

As quoted in the press release:

“As governments and organizations around the world seek to provide mission-critical infrastructure while constrained by tight budgets, Smart Off-Grid becomes a key asset in achieving those objectives,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue.  “We are thrilled to be undertaking this project in the Middle East and Africa; a region in which Clear Blue has invested significant resources to establish the Company as a trusted and valuable partner.”

The project will provide lighting to multiple locations where high reliability and security are a key requirement.  Through built-in communications, each lighting pole is connected to Clear Blue’s cloud-based management software, Illumience.  Using Illumience, the lights will be remotely monitored, managed, and controlled by Clear Blue’s service team, lowering maintenance costs while delivering high reliability.  Illumience’s predictive weather and energy analysis capabilities will be used to preserve battery power and ensure lighting service in all seasons of the year.  The project will deliver Smart Streetlights complete with industry’s most advanced protection features as well as smart dimming to ensure the highest service levels.

Click here to read the full press release.

