CleanSpark Inc. signs MOU with the Shoreline Unified School District to form a Strategic Alliance for Microgrid Assessment and Deployment.









CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSK), a software company with advanced engineering, software and controls for innovative microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems announced the signing of a MOU with the Shoreline Unified School District to form a Strategic Alliance for Microgrid Assessment and Deployment. In accordance with the MOU, CleanSpark will evaluate two stages of grid resiliency for the District. The intended Resiliency Zones would utilize Solar Energy, Storage and Back-up Generation to meet the School District’s energy needs and provide back-up energy to the surrounding communities during emergencies.

Bob Raines, Superintendent Unified School District said “The benefits of this partnership to the District are many. The presence of microgrids would protect our schools from power outages. Additionally, we would be able to employ renewable energy in our schools, which would have a large scale benefit.”

CleanSpark will begin the first assessment in January and anticipates presenting the results of the Feasibility Study Report to the School Board in March. CleanSpark’s Microgrid Value Stream Optimizer will be used to determine the best configurations for Solar PV, Battery Storage and Back-up Generation for each School District Facility in the designated areas to ensure a secure and optimized power solution.

As part of this effort CleanSpark has assembled a team of industry advisors to provide guidance and support to the School District Microgrid Project, including representatives from PG&E, Sonoma Clean Power, Marin Clean Energy and CAISO. CleanSpark’s team will provide guidance to the School District throughout the development process, with the goal of providing its expertise and mPulse software to maximize the value and resiliency of the Microgrid.

“CleanSpark is pleased to be working side-by-side with the Shoreline Unified School District to assess the benefits of creating a Grid Resiliency Zone for the District and surrounding community utilizing the School’s Facilities while providing an economic benefit and safety to the School District. Microgrids controlled by our software can help support a community’s power needs in the case of natural disasters that may interrupt power supplies. This has become increasingly important as the wildfires continue to cause significant problems for communities, both regarding safety and the impact to local economies.” Said Zach Bradford CleanSpark’s CEO.

Mr. Bradford continued, “This agreement provides a path to contract directly with the School District to engineer, design, and construct, on an exclusive basis, energy systems, likely to be created under a power purchase agreement(“PPA”) or as an Energy Services Agreement (“ESA”). CleanSpark anticipates that if the assessment results prove viable, for the District, that it would provide a portion of the project financing directly, in addition to engaging other financial partners. Our goal is to design a system that, when controlled by our mPulse software, provides a significant return to our stakeholders while also serving the greater good in the community.”

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark’s platform are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company’s website at www.Cleanspark.com

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user’s specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment.

About Shoreline Unified School District

The Shoreline Unified School District serves the West Marin and Sonoma County, California, communities stretching from the towns of Point Reyes Station and Inverness along Tomales Bay running north past the fishing port of Bodega Bay to the mouth of the Russian River, a distance of nearly 50 miles. Shoreline draws its students from approximately 450 square miles.

Forward-Looking Statements:

CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential future profitability and the performance standards of CleanSpark’s software and enterprise solutions. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with the performance of CleanSpark’s technology, the number of items delivered to customers and the timing of the shipments may not develop as we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

