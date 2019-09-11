BluGlass Signs Agreement with Bridgelux

BluGlass (ASX:BLG), a cleantech company that uses semiconductors to produce energy efficient lighting announced that it has entered a joint development agreement with LED lighting firm, Bridgelux. The two companies are building on BluGlass’s low temperature lighting technology, called remote plasma chemical vapour deposition (RPCVD) while targeting commercial application and adoption of its RPCVD technology. … Continued









BluGlass (ASX:BLG), a cleantech company that uses semiconductors to produce energy efficient lighting announced that it has entered a joint development agreement with LED lighting firm, Bridgelux. The two companies are building on BluGlass’s low temperature lighting technology, called remote plasma chemical vapour deposition (RPCVD) while targeting commercial application and adoption of its RPCVD technology.

As quoted in the press release:

BluGlass is developing and commercialising semiconductor technology called remote plasma chemical vapour deposition (RPCVD). RPCVD’s low temperature, ammonia free process offers unique performance advantages for electronics manufacturers including higher performing, lower cost devices. The Company recently demonstrated an industry breakthrough with its patented ‘active as grown’ RPCVD tunnel junctions for LED wafers. These tunnel junctions could solve the industry challenge of efficiency droop, by combining multiple LEDs in a single vertical LED stack – generating greater light output for less power. The joint development program aims to successfully integrate BluGlass and Bridgelux’s unique technologies in high performance commercial LED applications and to ultimately drive commercial adoption of RPCVD enabled cascade LEDs for general lighting – through the future provision of RPCVD equipment and process licensing. The terms of the JDA are non-exclusive and will provide revenues to BluGlass for its development work. “Bridgelux is a leader in solid state lighting innovation and is always working on developing new technologies for the LED lighting industry. We look forward to exploring the potential of RPCVD with BluGlass,” said Tim Lester, CEO of Bridgelux.

Click here to read the full press release.