Black Hills 60 Megawatt Busch Wind II Project Now Operational

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), a diversified energy company announced that its Busch Ranch II wind project is now operational. The 60 megawatt project valued at over US$71 million is located in southern Colorado and was built for Colorado Electric, its affiliate energy division.

As quoted in the press release:

“These two projects showcase our commitment to cleaner energy and reliability,” said Linden “Linn” R. Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “The Colorado wind project continues our 21st century generation model of clean energy development. For over a decade, we have been modernizing our electric system and growing our renewable energy portfolio to build one of the cleanest energy grids in Colorado, fueled by wind, solar and natural gas generation. The new Wyoming pipeline provides additional capacity and access to new supply to ensure that Black Hills can cost-effectively meet long-term demand for our natural gas customers in the Casper and Riverton areas of Wyoming.” With the completion of Busch Ranch II, Black Hills Corp. now owns and operates 150 megawatts of wind generation in southern Colorado, all of which serves our electric utility customers with clean, renewable energy. The wind project will help Colorado Electric achieve the state’s Renewable Energy Standard of delivering 30 percent of its energy from renewable resources by 2020. The wind farm will also further the City of Pueblo’s stated intention of providing its local citizens more energy from renewable generation resources.

