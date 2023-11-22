Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

Siren Intersects Significant Mineralisation at Bonanza East

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

VVC Resources

VVC:CA
TransAlta and BHP Announce Commercial Operation of Innovative Hybrid Renewables Facility to Power Remote Mining Operations in Western Australia

TransAlta and BHP Announce Commercial Operation of Innovative Hybrid Renewables Facility to Power Remote Mining Operations in Western Australia

TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta" or the "Company") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) and BHP Group Limited ("BHP") (NYSE: BHP) (ASX: BHP) announced today that the 48 MW Northern Goldfields solar and battery storage facility ("Northern Goldfields Solar and Battery Facility") has achieved commercial operation and is now supplying reliable electricity to BHP's remote nickel mining operations in Western Australia .

"We are extremely pleased that this innovative hybrid renewable solution is now supplying reliable, emissions-free power to BHP's mining operations in the outback of Western Australia . The Northern Goldfields Solar and Battery Facility is our first renewable electricity facility in Australia and is made possible through our longstanding relationship with BHP," said John Kousinioris , President and Chief Executive Officer of TransAlta. "The fully contracted facility showcases our expertise in integrating renewable energy into remote power systems," added Mr. Kousinioris.

"Nickel is in high demand for batteries and electric vehicles, and this progress is part of our commitment to delivering more sustainable, lower carbon product to our customers," said BHP Australia President Geraldine Slattery . "Renewables are increasingly powering BHP operations around the globe and this facility – the first we have built on one of our sites – is another step forward in our plans to reduce our operational greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30 per cent by FY30, from FY20 levels."

"It's also wonderful to see the Northern Goldfields Solar and Battery Facility being commissioned on the back of a team of dedicated engineers, technicians and many others bringing new ideas to the table to support the development of more renewable electricity for our business. This facility will help us reduce Scope 2 emissions at Nickel West's northern operations by 12 per cent, resulting in an estimated reduction of 54,000 tonnes of CO2-e per annum – the equivalent of removing 23,000 combustion engine cars (1) from the road each year," added Ms. Slattery.

"It's projects like these that are setting a global standard of what a modern mine looks like, with a big focus on the environment and reducing carbon emissions," said Bill Johnston , Western Australian Minister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy. "I look forward to seeing what other projects BHP and TransAlta may develop," added Mr. Johnston.

The Northern Goldfields Solar and Battery Storage Facility consists of the 27.4 MW Mt Keith Solar Farm, 10.7 MW Leinster Solar Farm, 10.1 MW Leinster battery energy storage system and interconnecting transmission infrastructure, all of which is now integrated into TransAlta's existing 169 MW Southern Cross Energy North remote network in Western Australia .

The project created more than 100 direct and indirect jobs in the Goldfields and Perth regions during the construction phase and will support ongoing employment opportunities during operations. The project has also engaged with local stakeholders and communities, including Traditional Owners from the Tjiwarl Native Title Holders, to ensure positive social and economic outcomes.

TransAlta is continuing to work with BHP Nickel West on the development of other projects to further reduce Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions at BHP's Mt Keith and Leinster operations.

Northern Goldfields Solar Project Highlights

  • 12 per cent reduction in emissions at BHP Nickel West's operations at Mt Keith and Leinster (2) ;
  • Long-term contracted cash flows with a globally recognized counterparty; and
  • Contract life of 16 years

Notes

(1) Based on the average combined CO 2 emissions for a new light vehicle sold in Australia of 182 grams per kilometre in 2017 and average travel distance of 13,301 kilometres a year.
(2) Based on BHP Nickel West's FY20 scope 2 emissions.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada , the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 112 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and its climate change strategy with CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. TransAlta has achieved a 68 per cent reduction in GHG emissions or 22 million tonnes since 2015 and has received scores of A- from CDP and AA from MSCI.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, and "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements). In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plans", "expects", "proposed", "will", "anticipates", "develop", "continue", and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance. In particular, this news release contains, without limitation, statements pertaining to the anticipated benefits arising from Northern Goldfields Solar and Battery Facility (defined above); development of a wind farm at Mount Keith; expectation to achieve the Clean Electricity Growth Plan; expectations relating to meeting the future needs of our customers with clean electricity solutions; and expectation greenhouse gas emissions reductions. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on TransAlta's belief and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumptions were made, including, but not limited to the political and regulatory environments; and the condition of the financial markets not changing significantly. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause such differences include: changes in market power and gas prices; supply chain disruptions impacting major maintenance and growth projects; cybersecurity breaches; negative impacts to our credit ratings; legislative or regulatory developments and their impacts; increasingly stringent environmental requirements and their impacts; increased competition; global capital markets activity (including our ability to access financing at a reasonable cost or at all); changes in prevailing interest rates, currency exchange rates and inflation levels; armed hostilities; general economic conditions in the geographic areas in which TransAlta operates; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the TransAlta's materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities from time to time and as also set forth in the TransAlta's MD&A and Annual Information Form for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect TransAlta's expectations only as of the date of this news release. The purpose of the financial outlooks contained in this news release are to give the reader information about management's current expectations and plans and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes and is given as of the date of this news release. TransAlta disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Note: All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transalta-and-bhp-announce-commercial-operation-of-innovative-hybrid-renewables-facility-to-power-remote-mining-operations-in-western-australia-301996258.html

SOURCE TransAlta Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/22/c0126.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sage Potash Announces Engagement of Connecticut-Based Investment Bank ACP Capital Markets as Exclusive Financial Advisor

Sage Potash Announces Engagement of Connecticut-Based Investment Bank ACP Capital Markets as Exclusive Financial Advisor

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its collaboration with Connecticut -based investment bank, ACP Capital Markets (referred to as " ACP "). ACP will serve as the exclusive financial advisor to Sage Potash, bolstering the company's near-term financing goals. This collaboration is poised to ignite Sage Potash's district-scale Sage Plains Potash Project situated in Utah's prolific Paradox Basin.

Sage Potash (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

Sage Potash is actively advancing the Sage Potash project, focusing Resource Definition, and permitting that will allow for drilling of geological wells that will double as water access, cavern development and waste disposal wells, all of which will support the establishment of an initial demonstration (pilot potash recovery) plant. ACP will work closely with Sage Potash to secure the necessary funding required to execute the establishment of a 20,000 to 50,000 TPY operation. This initial production phase will not only kickstart project cash flow but also provide valuable insights into solution mining production methods, facilitating further refinement and scalability.

This partnership underscores Sage Potash's commitment to the success of the Sage Plains potash project and represents a significant step toward realizing its full potential.

Peter Hogendoorn , CEO of Sage Potash Corp., expressed, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with ACP Capital Markets. Their expertise and deep reach to knowledgeable AG investors and strategic partners will be key to creating a financial structure that leverages valuation at the project level. ACP has a proven track record of unlocking agriculture asset value throughout the agriculture supply chain, making them the perfect collaborator for our journey ahead. Their involvement will play a significant role in driving our mission to advance the Sage Plain Project as the only significant potash deposit that is able to insulate American potash production from global market fluctuations. ACP's client universe understands these growing complexities and the need to establish domestic supply of potash for national food security."

Mark Bishop , Managing Director and Head of Resources at ACP Capital Markets, commented, "As long-term players in the US and Latin American agribusiness sector, partnering with Sage Potash represents an exceptional opportunity for our relationship base and for Sage. Sage's commitment to revolutionising the landscape by bringing a strategic asset to production aligns perfectly with our mission to drive exceptional financial growth and set new benchmarks within this sector. We share the vision to provide America with a domestic supply of potash, essential for retaining true food independence. This partnership heralds an exciting journey ahead, marking a significant step towards unlocking shareholder value. ACP is proud to be a key piece in this transformative puzzle and are enthusiastic about the imense potential for Sage."

About ACP Capital Markets

ACP Capital Markets specializes in providing capital markets services to companies seeking assistance with private debt and private equity needs typically within underserved geographies and sectors as well as to provide M&A/Advisory services. The firm is staffed by 15 producing bankers, many of whom were previously at Salomon Brothers, UBS and other bulge bracket institutions, and focuses primarily on asset-driven sectors including resources and their verticals (mining, commercial scale agribusiness, water and upstream energy), power generation, transportation/logistics, telecommunications and defense/security. ACP specializes in cross-border financing principally within Latin America and supports issuers within the OECD including North America and Australia within its sector disciplines. The firm sources capital primarily from its established network of institutional investors including private equity, special credit funds and selectively from strategic operators globally.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman
+1 (236) 836-4182
info@sagepotash.com

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage, including completing a step out pilot production well that will double as a resource definition drill hole, advancing preliminary engineering and feasibility towards a PEA, completing 3D seismic and step-out well and new resource calculations [MA1] , and management's expectations regarding Sage's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Sage to control or predict, that may cause Sage's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated March 2, 2023 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

ACP Capital Markets (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/21/c1594.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

crane puts a sack of fertilizer on a trailer in a field in the spring

Potash Fertilizers: What’s the Difference Between SOP and MOP? (Updated 2023)

The world’s population continues to grow, and so too does demand for agricultural crops. Not surprisingly, it is becoming increasingly important for farmers to grow more crops more efficiently.

That’s where potash fertilizers come into play — these nutrients not only increase food quality, but also boost crop yield. Farmers use various fertilizers to grow crops, but the two most common are sulfate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP).

Canada is the world’s top potash country by far, with annual output topping 16 million metric tons (MT) in 2022. China took the second spot in terms of total potash production at 6 million MT, followed by Russia in third place at 5 million MT.

Keep reading...Show less
wheat in field

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production (Updated 2023)

Robust demand for potash pushed prices to a 13 year record high in 2021, and that trend continued in the first half of 2022 as potash prices rose on supply chain concerns sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In mid-May 2022, the World Bank said global fertilizer prices were up 30 percent for the year so far, adding that those price-positive conditions were expected to continue through the year and beyond. In fact, bullish sentiment in the potash industry had major market participants such as BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BLT) investing billions in new potash fertilizer production.

All of this was welcome news for potash investors — many potash-mining operations have closed in recent years, and some are waiting on the sidelines for better days and improvements in the potash price.

Keep reading...Show less
farm field

5 TSX and TSXV Potash Companies (Updated 2023)

The global potash market is dominated by Canada, the world's leading potash producer, with Canadian potash companies producing an impressive 16 million metric tons (MT) of the material in 2022.

The potash industry has faced difficulties in the past few years, including challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but potash producers continue to push ahead despite headwinds. Meanwhile, potash exploration and development companies are working hard at projects that can take advantage of rising demand for agricultural products.

For those interested in the market, here's a list of Canadian potash stocks listed on the TSX and TSXV; companies are listed from largest to smallest, and all had market caps of at least C$10 million as of September 25, 2023.

Western Potash Corp. Receives CAD$5 Million Investment from Vantage Chance Limited

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "WRX") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that Western Potash Corp. ("Western Potash"), the Company's 100% owned subsidiary, received today funds in the amount of CAD$5 million from Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage"), in accordance with the terms of the transaction detailed in the Company's news release dated August 15, 2023.

On August 15th, 2023, Western Potash signed an exchangeable debenture subscription agreement with Vantage, pursuant to which Vantage agreed to subscribe for a CAD$10 million exchangeable debenture (the "Exchangeable Debenture") issued by Western Potash. The CAD$5 million payment is part of the total payment, in the amount of CAD$10 million, required to be made by Vantage to Western Potash under the terms of the Exchangeable Debenture.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

tractor in a green field

4 Kinds of Potash for the Fertilizer Market (Updated 2023)

Potash is a potassium-bearing nutrient essential for growing healthy, high-yield crops, and there are four kinds that market participants should have on their radar.

These minerals are found in large evaporite deposits from ancient lakes and sea beds, or in rock formations. The top potash-producing countries include Canada, China and Russia.

For those looking to invest in the potash market, it is important to understand the various deposit compositions and the different uses for each type. Here the Investing News Network provides an overview of the four kinds of potash — these varieties are sylvite, polyhalite, langbeinite and carnallite, with the first three being the largest market segments.

×