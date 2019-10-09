BioLargo Reports Record Revenues in Third Quarter

Cleantech company, BioLargo reported US$500,000 in revenues for the quarter, coinciding with variable debt repayments of US$1.25 million.









BioLargo (OTCQB:BLGO), a cleantech company announced its third quarter earnings reporting record revenues of US$500,000 for the quarter. Additionally, it has paid off US$1.25 million in debt. As of October, the company reported US$130,000 of orders in process.

As quoted in the press release:

Combined revenues from BioLargo’s operating units during the third quarter of 2019 were approximately $500,000 (total for calendar year 2019 of approximately $1.3 million). These results represent an increase of 88% over the third quarter of 2018, and an increase of 23% over last quarter. Both of the company’s commercially active operating units showed increases. Odor-No-More increased revenues by 61% over third-quarter 2018, and 25% over last quarter. The engineering division increased revenues by 300% over third-quarter 2018, and 15% over last quarter. Odor-No-More has shown a steady revenue increase since 2017, as seen in the graph.

