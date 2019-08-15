AMSC Receives US$9 Million Wind Turbine Order

AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC), clean energy company announced that it has received a US$9 million order from South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction for a wind turbine project. As part of the deal, AMSC will be providing wind turbine electrical control systems, with shipments anticipated to be completed by 2020. As quoted in the press release: According … Continued









As quoted in the press release:

According to GlobalData, the South Korean offshore wind market capacity is forecasted to grow to approximately 6 GW by 2030 while the global offshore wind power market capacity is forecasted to grow to approximately 100 GW by 2030. The 5.5 MW full conversion wind turbine design and prototype is the product of a joint development between South Korea-based Hyundai and AMSC, which Doosan acquired in 2017. AMSC’s wind turbine ECS include the company’s proprietary PowerModule™ power converters, pitch and yaw converters, SCADA systems and other power electronics. They are designed to enable reliable, high-performance wind turbine operation by controlling power flows, regulating voltage, monitoring system performance and controlling the pitch of wind turbine blades to maximize efficiency.

