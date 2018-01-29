Tech Investing The CanTech Investment Conference is Coming to Toronto! The Investing News Network spoke with Jay Martin, President and CEO of Cambridge House, about the fifth Cantech Investment Conference in Toronto to be held on January 31, 2018. « US President Imposes Sola… Jocelyn Aspa • January 29, 2018

Get ready, tech-savvy investors–the annual CanTech Investment Conference is coming to Toronto on January 31, 2018.

Now in its fifth year, the CanTech Investment Conference will certainly be a busy one, with speakers , exhibitors and–new to the conference this year–the Cantech Futures stage which will showcase 60 of Canada’s privately-held technology companies.

In speaking to the Investing News Network (INN) about the upcoming conference, Jay Martin, president and CEO of Cambridge, said that this year, the sold out show floor has grown by at least 50 percent and has even added a third stage to “accommodate the demand.”

“This is the first year ever we’ve sold out the CanTech Conference, so we feel an amazing sense of gratitude and excitement about this conference,” Martin said.

Martin said there will be roughly 80 speakers between the show’s three stages and 120 both public and private companies for investors to check out and see.

Some of the key technologies investors and attendees can expect to learn about at the conference range from blockchain and cryptocurrencies–which are no doubt favorites to watch for in 2018–artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, fintech and cleantech, to name a few.

Expanding on that, Martin said after last year, excitement is bubbling about what will happen next with cryptocurrencies, but the underlying technology–blockchain–is where “the real excitement lies.”

“All of our eyes and ears are watching blockchain,” he said.

New to the conference this year is the Deal Room, which Martin encourages investors and attendees alike to check out, which he described as a conference within a conference. Martin explained that the Deal Room is a private room on the trade show floor where investors and companies can take part in private one-on-one meetings.

“If you have any interest in the Canadian innovation sector, this show has become the one-stop shop, ‘must attend’ [conference],” Martin said. “It’s the largest innovation event in the country.”

For registration to the show, tickets can be purchased online for $50 until January 30, or $80 at the door the day of the conference. INN will also be there, so don’t forget to stop by our booth if you attend.

