Venzee Continues to Expand Retail Integration Channels, Hitting 150

Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV:VENZ) (“Venzee” or the “Company”) has announced the completion of functional integration to an additional 150 retailer destinations, growing revenue-generating retail integrations by more than 20% in under 30 days. Venzee continues to approach its 2019 goal of connecting to the 250 largest retailers around the world, as identified in Deloitte’s annual retail ranking (Global Powers of Retailing 2019, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited).

According to Pedro Candelas, Director of Channel Engagement at Venzee, “We are connecting to more retailer destinations every day. With team members located in the world’s largest retail markets, we literally speak the local language in use by our retail partners and can build trust with partner targets and deliver retail integrations more rapidly than our competitors. Additionally, as we apply lean management principles to how we establish, maintain, and improve channel engagements with retailers, we are investing in sustainable technology-driven processes that will ensure we hit our growth target of 2,000 connections in 2 years.”

Venzee CEO John Abrams said, “As retail trade continues to accelerate, consumer-driven retail change threatens suppliers and retailers alike with irrelevance. Venzee arms suppliers and retailers with the modern tools they need to remain consumer-relevant. With this announcement, our team has reached another milestone: 150 retail channel connections, reinforcing our commitment to expanding Venzee’s global retail footprint.”

Venzee is a retail trade platform that allows suppliers to integrate with their global trade partners. This machine-to-machine integration helps remove supply chain friction and deepen consumer relationships based on accurate, relevant, and engaging product information delivered in real-time.

Venzee was built on an advanced, cloud-based architecture. By leading with a modern, application programming interface (API) integration approach, Venzee reduces technical challenges for both suppliers and retailers, allowing for supply chain improvement without significant technical investment.

About Venzee

Venzee is an intelligent content distribution solution that eliminates inefficiencies in the digital supply chain by delivering consumer-ready product information to retailers via a peer-to-peer network. Powered by our core technology, Mesh, Venzee automates content exchange workflows that increase margins and accelerates revenue. Through a suite of products, we provide customized solutions for enterprises of all sizes, meeting each client’s desired level of sophistication and automation.

Venzee operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, allowing flexibility for enterprise customers of all sizes wishing to improve their digital supply chain solutions. To learn more about Venzee, visit https://venzee.com/

On Behalf of the Board,

John Abrams, President and CEO

john@venzee.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the expected use of the net proceeds received by the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; and regulatory risks. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under “Risk Factors and Uncertainties” in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the quarter ended August 29, 2019, which are available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

