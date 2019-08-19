Pressland Taps Media Revenue Expert Anthony Duignan-Cabrera to Lead Business Development

Pressland (pressland.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE, FSE:C5B, OTCQB:BKLLF), today announced the appointment of Anthony Duignan-Cabrera as Business Development Director. In this newly created role, Duignan-Cabrera will lead sales initiatives and commercial partnerships as Pressland brings to market its data management platform for media trust.









Pressland (pressland.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE, FSE:C5B, OTCQB:BKLLF), today announced the appointment of Anthony Duignan-Cabrera as Business Development Director. In this newly created role, Duignan-Cabrera will lead sales initiatives and commercial partnerships as Pressland brings to market its data management platform for media trust.

“To realize Pressland’s mission of restoring public trust in media, it’s critical to collaborate with publishers and other like-minded media companies,” said Jeff Koyen, Codebase’s Chief Strategy Officer. “With his connections and expertise, Anthony is uniquely qualified to forge these relationships. In this vitally important role, he will demonstrate to publishers the benefits of licensing their data on our enterprise platform.”

Duignan-Cabrera is a recognized expert at building digital news products that incorporate diversified revenue streams, including revenue sharing, data licensing, e-commerce and lead generation. He has held senior roles at AOL’s Patch.com, Mozilla, CNN, and Bamboo Technologies, in Guangdong, China. Duignan-Cabrera was the founding Editorial Director of Imaginova Corp., the publishers of SPACE.com, LiveScience.com and Newsarama.

“The news media is grappling with two life-threatening emergencies – loss of revenue and the erosion of trust in their product,” said Duignan-Cabrera. “Pressland is the first, and only, company to recognize that these two crises are intertwined. Our data platform will present the news business with a solution that helps the bottom line and rebuilds audience trust, and I’m excited to join the team.”

To support Pressland’s global mission, Duignan-Cabrera will divide his time between Hong Kong and New York City.

“Welcoming Anthony to this mission-critical position is a significant milestone on Pressland’s roadmap to revenue,” said Brian Keane, Codebase’s Director. “We continue to be impressed by the pace of Pressland’s development and the calibre of the team members.”

Pressland is led by Codebase’s Koyen, an award-winning journalist and veteran media executive. He has worked for Dow Jones, The New York Times, The Guardian, Wired, Crain’s New York, Adweek and other major publications.

Pressland, based in Brooklyn, has a globally distributed team of employees, advisors and contractors in Tel Aviv, Bangkok, Vancouver, and Sydney. Pressland also publishes News-to-Table, a digital magazine dedicated to the current crisis of media trust.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

The Company’s mission is to make strategic investments in emerging sectors and markets, including cannabis and technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, where innovative business models and technologies have the potential to be transformative and deliver the greatest value to shareholders.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a hands-on team of entrepreneurial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. The Company operates from the understanding that emerging sectors including cannabis and technology are evolving rapidly, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to shareholders.

