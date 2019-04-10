NetCents Technology Enters Agreement with Surge365

NetCents Technology (CSE:NC,OTCQB:NTTCF), a cryptocurrency transactional hub, announced that it has entered an agreement with Surge365. NetCents will be integrated onto Surge365’s platform, enabling users to access membership benefits to thousands of hotels, resorts and cruises offered by Surge365. As quoted in the press release: With the integration of the NetCents Merchant Gateway into the … Continued









NetCents Technology (CSE:NC,OTCQB:NTTCF), a cryptocurrency transactional hub, announced that it has entered an agreement with Surge365. NetCents will be integrated onto Surge365’s platform, enabling users to access membership benefits to thousands of hotels, resorts and cruises offered by Surge365.

As quoted in the press release:

With the integration of the NetCents Merchant Gateway into the Surge365 platform, Surge365 is able to accept and process international membership subscriptions and transactions in cryptocurrency and will work towards offering cryptocurrency as a payout option for company residuals and bonuses, ranging between $1,000 to $1 million dollars. Surge365 is a direct sales company that gives members access to hundreds of thousands of hotels, resorts, cruises, and all-inclusive resorts around the globe and offers their members huge discounts to sell and offer their network. Surge365 offers training and memberships for individuals to build their own home-based businesses by providing members all the tools required to act as an individual travel agency with custom branded sales portals.

