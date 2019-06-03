Blockchain

Investing News

Neptune Dash to Launch Cosmos Network Validator

- June 3rd, 2019

Neptune Dash (TSXV:DASH), blockchain company announced that it will be launching a Cosmos Network Validator and adding cryptocurrency Cosmos ATOM to its crypto holdings. Neptune Dash is a self-governing blockchain company with 4,900 masternodes, or servers that power its community. As quoted in the press release: Neptune Dash has launched a Cosmos Network Validator and … Continued

Neptune Dash (TSXV:DASH), blockchain company announced that it will be launching a Cosmos Network Validator and adding cryptocurrency Cosmos ATOM to its crypto holdings. Neptune Dash is a self-governing blockchain company with 4,900 masternodes, or servers that power its community.

As quoted in the press release:

Neptune Dash has launched a Cosmos Network Validator and secured enough delegations to put it in the 47th spot on the exclusive list of 100 network validators. The Company’s validator currently has 315,271 ATOM delegated to it (approximately $2.5 million CAD). Neptune Dash will earn a reward of roughly 1.5% per year from any ATOM delegated to it. The Company’s goal is to attract additional delegators from the $1.55 billion CAD Cosmos Network and rapidly increase this revenue stream.

Delegators play a vital role in the Cosmos Network. The main task of delegators is to distribute voting power among validators, which helps decentralize Cosmos. Anyone who owns ATOM can choose a validator to delegate their stake and will earn a 10-15% annual return in ATOM for doing so. Validators charge a fee to delegators for their services.

Click here to read the full press release.

Find out where the blockchain investment opportunities are

 

See our new 2019 report today



Get My Free Report

 

Get the latest Blockchain Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Blockchain Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Blockchain Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

WeedMD Shares Plan for Cannabis Outdoor Grow
Zenabis Shares Production License Update
Western Copper and Gold Commences Drill Campaign at Casino
Northern Lights Organics Farm Increases Capacity

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *