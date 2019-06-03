Neptune Dash to Launch Cosmos Network Validator

Neptune Dash (TSXV:DASH), blockchain company announced that it will be launching a Cosmos Network Validator and adding cryptocurrency Cosmos ATOM to its crypto holdings. Neptune Dash is a self-governing blockchain company with 4,900 masternodes, or servers that power its community. As quoted in the press release: Neptune Dash has launched a Cosmos Network Validator and … Continued









Neptune Dash (TSXV:DASH), blockchain company announced that it will be launching a Cosmos Network Validator and adding cryptocurrency Cosmos ATOM to its crypto holdings. Neptune Dash is a self-governing blockchain company with 4,900 masternodes, or servers that power its community.

As quoted in the press release:

Neptune Dash has launched a Cosmos Network Validator and secured enough delegations to put it in the 47th spot on the exclusive list of 100 network validators. The Company’s validator currently has 315,271 ATOM delegated to it (approximately $2.5 million CAD). Neptune Dash will earn a reward of roughly 1.5% per year from any ATOM delegated to it. The Company’s goal is to attract additional delegators from the $1.55 billion CAD Cosmos Network and rapidly increase this revenue stream. Delegators play a vital role in the Cosmos Network. The main task of delegators is to distribute voting power among validators, which helps decentralize Cosmos. Anyone who owns ATOM can choose a validator to delegate their stake and will earn a 10-15% annual return in ATOM for doing so. Validators charge a fee to delegators for their services.

