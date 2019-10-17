Lomiko Metals Announces Investor Conference Call And Webcast to Provide Business Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that CEO, A. Paul Gill will present an update on Lomiko’s recent capital funding initiatives.









Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSXV:LMR, OTC:LMRMF, FSE:DH8C), a Canadian-based, exploration-stage mining company focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such a lithium and graphite, is pleased to announce that CEO, A. Paul Gill will present an update on Lomiko’s recent capital funding initiatives and general business update. A question and answer session will take place following the prepared remarks.

The webcast and conference call will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT). The live webcast and a subsequent replay can be accessed on the Lomiko Metals Investor Relations website at: https://www.lomiko.com/investors/ or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2144/32075.

Investors and other interested parties, may also dial-in to the live conference call and replay with the following numbers:

Live Participant numbers:

Toll Free: 844-369-8770

International: 862-298-0840

Replay numbers:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 54941

The teleconference replay will expire on November 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT). The webcast replay will expire on January 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT)

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

LOMIKO METALS INC.

A. Paul Gill,

Chief Executive Officer

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals Inc. is a Canada-based, exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy. Its mineral properties include the 80% owned La Loutre and Lac Des Iles Graphite Properties and the 100% owned Quatre Milles Graphite Property. It’s wholly owned subsidiary Lomiko Technologies Inc. is a 40% of Graphene ESD Corp, a 18.5% holder of SHD Smart Home Devices www.shddevices.com which produces three electronic products and a 20% holder of Promethieus Technologies Inc. www.promethieus.com

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities offered under the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) or a person in the United States, unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Lomiko and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Lomiko’s management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of the failure to consummate the project financing, the economic feasibility of the La Loutre Project, known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Lomiko, including risks regarding the resource industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of Lomiko. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Lomiko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Click here to connect with Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR) for an Investor Presentation.

Source