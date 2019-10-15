LiteLink Unveils PerfectRoute For Last Mile Delivery Operations

Blockchain

The software-as-a-service is a monthly platform for the trucking industry for logistics and route planning.

LiteLink (CSE:LLT), a blockchain logistics company, has announced the release of its supply chain optimization software, PerfectRoute. Designed for last-mile delivery, it has applications in route optimization in the trucking industry.

As quoted in the press release:

With the global route optimization software market expected to reach US$5.07 billion by 2023, compounded with today’s increasing pressure to lower costs of transportation and logistics.

Route optimization will be provided to enterprise customers via Litelink’s flagship 1SHIFT platform, but also as a standalone offering in a simple monthly subscription format under the second brand ‘Perfect Route,’ guaranteeing the best route for any delivery to achieve the lowest delivery costs.

1SHIFT’s route and truck optimization features will be available to the mass market this quarter in 2019, which customer trials currently taking place at this time.

Click here to read the full press release.

