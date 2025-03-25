Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Results of General Meeting, Admission of Retail Offer Shares and Total Voting Rights


CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL), an exploration and development lithium company in Chile, is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting ("GM") held earlier today all the resolutions were duly passed.

Retail Offer

On 10 March 2025 the Company announced the Retail Offer had conditionally raised £143,980, in addition to the £2.4 million raised from a Placing announced on 11 February 2025. 899,873 new ordinary shares ("Retail Offer Shares") will be issued to existing retail shareholders who subscribed via the BookBuild platform at a price of 16 pence per Retail Offer Share pursuant to the Retail Offer.

It is expected that Admission will become effective, and trading of the Retail Offer Shares will commence on AIM, at 8.00 a.m. on 25 March 2025.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the Retail Offer Shares, the Company will have a total of 100,346,774 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury and accordingly the total number of voting rights in the Company is 100,346,774.

With effect from Admission, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Words and expressions defined in the Company's announcement of 10 March 2025 shall have the same meaning in this announcement.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com


×