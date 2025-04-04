CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

CEOL Application Process Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL), a lithium exploration and development company operating in Chile, further to its announcement on 15 January 2025 ("Application RNS"), provides an update regarding the Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") application process for the Laguna Verde project.

As outlined in the Application RNS, the Company expected the simplified procedure for the CEOL Award Mechanism to be as follows: Submission of applications closed on 31 January 2025 following which the Ministry IT and legal departments had 5 business days to register and organise the submittal. The Ministry´s Lithium and Salar Unit then has 45 business days to review and analyse the request. Once this analysis is completed and the Lithium and Salar Unit verifies that all the information and documents needed to enter the simplified procedure have been submitted then an administrative act to accept the application will be made.

This timetable indicated that an update from the Government was expected at the beginning of April confirming which applicants will enter direct negotiation on the CEOL with the Ministry. So far, no such update has been made and following recent discussions between CleanTech Lithium and the Ministry, the Company understands that the administration process is still progressing for all applicants. The Company will inform the market as soon as official communication is received.

Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, CleanTech Lithium said:

"Clearly, the process is taking a little longer than we had initially anticipated but we look forward to the response when the Ministry has completed its review process."

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC


Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

info@ctlithium.com

Chile office: +562-32239222

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to scale battery grade lithium at its flagship project, Laguna Verde, using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. For more information, please visit: www.ctlithium.com

Click here for the full release

This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

aim stockslithium stockslithium explorationaim:ctllithium investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

Premium lithium projects located in established mining districts to meet battery and EV demand

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of the Company at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 26 November 2024 at 11:00AM GMT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Interim Results for six-month period ending 30 June 2024

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 ("1H 2024" or "the Period").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

Chilean Government prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") process under which the Company made submissions in June 2024. This is part of the process for the awarding of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") to enter production

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Declines AU$240M Bid for Argentina Projects

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) has rejected a US$150 million (AU$240 million) cash bid from China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co and France’s Renault Group to acquire its Hombre Muerto West and Candelas lithium brine projects in Argentina, The West Australian reports.

Keep reading...Show less
Text 'Lithium' overlaid on stock chart with a globe in the background.

Top 7 Global Lithium Stocks in 2025

The lithium market faced continued pressure in Q1 2025 as oversupply and weaker-than-expected demand pushed prices to a four-year low, with the lithium carbonate CIF North Asia price dipping below US$9,550 per metric ton.

The broad market decline led many analysts to speculate that the market had bottomed and a rebound was imminent. This was further supported by production cuts in China and Australia aimed at stabilizing supply.

Despite near-term challenges, long-term prospects remain strong, highlighted by Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) AU$6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium, the company formed by the merger of Allkem and Livent.

Keep reading...Show less
Green battery with recycling symbol among many silver batteries.

Livium to Advance Battery Recycling with AU$850,000 Government Grant

Livium ( ASX:LIT) subsidiary Envirostream Australia said on Wednesday (April 2) that it has executed an AU$850,000 grant funding agreement with the Western Australian government.

The grant will partially fund the development of Envirostream’s battery-recycling facility in Western Australia.

The money is being provided via an electronic waste (e-waste) infrastructure grants program, an initiative designed to support a statewide ban on sending e-waste to landfills that began on July 1, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue battery with Australian flag design on a wooden surface.

4 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks of 2025

Global demand for lithium presents a significant opportunity for Australia, which is home to many ASX lithium mining stocks as the world's top lithium producer.

Australia’s abundant lithium reserves and strong mining sector, position the country as a key player in the battery value chain into the 2030s. However, rapid electric vehicle (EV) market growth projections drove increased lithium mining rates, leading to a global surplus.

Against that backdrop, Australia’s lithium sector faced headwinds in Q1 2025 due to falling global lithium prices and continued market oversupply.

Keep reading...Show less
A sack of US money.

California Touts US$540 Billion Salton Sea Lithium Discovery

Scientists have discovered an estimated US$540 billion worth of lithium beneath California’s Salton Sea, a finding that could reshape the global energy market and reduce US reliance on foreign lithium supply.

The Salton Sea, located in Southern California’s Imperial County, has long been considered an environmental concern due to its receding shoreline and rising air pollution.

Now, researchers funded by the US Department of Energy have confirmed the area holds approximately 18 million metric tons of lithium — far more than previous estimates of 4 million metric tons.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol and Canadian flag.

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2025

The lithium market continued to battle headwinds during the first quarter of 2025 as residual oversupply weighed on prices, pushing them to a four year low.

Weaker-than-expected demand to start the year also added pressure to the oversupplied market, resulting in the lithium carbonate CIF North Asia price to fall below US$9,550 per metric ton, its lowest point since 2021.

Analysts have suggested the persistent downturn is the signaling of a market bottom. This theory is further supported by a projected production reduction that will help absorb market oversupply.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Riverside Resources Receives Final Court Approval for Spin-Out of Blue Jay

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Galan Declines AU$240M Bid for Argentina Projects

Assays Results Confirm Overland Uranium Intersections in Near-Surface Mineralisation

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Resources Receives Final Court Approval for Spin-Out of Blue Jay

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

uranium investing

Assays Results Confirm Overland Uranium Intersections in Near-Surface Mineralisation

Precious Metals Investing

Close of Takeover Offer

Cleantech Investing

Provaris Energy’s Capital-light Shift Unlocks Growth in Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport, Report Says

Gold Investing

Jim Thorne: US$5,000 Gold by 2028? "Crazy Phase" Still to Come

Uranium Investing

Top 3 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2025

×