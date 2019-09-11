LiteLink Signs Agreement with Leading Nursery

LiteLink Technologies (CSE:LLT), a logistics company that employs blockchain announced that it has signed a definitive user agreement with Brookdale Treeland Nurseries, one of the largest nurseries in Canada. Applying its logistics platform, LiteLink will provide real-time visibility, automation and freight matching for Brookdale Treeland Nurseries as part of a trial agreement. As quoted in … Continued









LiteLink Technologies (CSE:LLT), a logistics company that employs blockchain announced that it has signed a definitive user agreement with Brookdale Treeland Nurseries, one of the largest nurseries in Canada. Applying its logistics platform, LiteLink will provide real-time visibility, automation and freight matching for Brookdale Treeland Nurseries as part of a trial agreement.

As quoted in the press release:

As per the agreement, Brookdale will receive full commercial access to the 1SHIFT logistics platform to achieve advanced real-time visibility into tracking and tracing, and route optimization to drive the cost of labour and fuel down, all of which will be integrated into their existing TMS ecosystem. The commercial agreement is perpetual use based and fees are based on the number of transactions occurring in the system. There are no start-up fees or cancellation fees in place. The agreement states that Brookdale will receive 30 days of free commercial use and trial of the platform starting with advanced visibility, while 1SHIFT completes the customizations required for route optimization and load building features. Brookdale has already begun live trials at this stage. “The challenges our customers are facing today require greater visibility into their transportation network,” said Ashik Karim, LiteLink’s CEO. “The nursery and tree industries across Canada are ripe for technology that drives shipping efficiencies, automated truck loading plans, route optimizations, and temperature sensors. We have full intention of working through the entire list of over 3000 nurseries, targeting the specific common challenges that this industry is facing today. Starting off with an amazing company like Brookdale is the right major step into this industry.”

