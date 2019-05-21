Leonovus Partners with DigiMax for Digital Security Offering

Lenovus (TSXV:LTV), cloud data software company announced that it is partnering with DigiMax (CSE:DIGI) to release a digital security offering. As part of the deal, Leonovus aims to raise US$25 million for its Galaxa project, a cloud-based blockchain marketplace. As quoted in the press release: “DigiMax is excited to be able to work with Leonovus … Continued









Lenovus (TSXV:LTV), cloud data software company announced that it is partnering with DigiMax (CSE:DIGI) to release a digital security offering. As part of the deal, Leonovus aims to raise US$25 million for its Galaxa project, a cloud-based blockchain marketplace.

As quoted in the press release:

“DigiMax is excited to be able to work with Leonovus to create a global network of registered broker/dealers that can raise the funds for the DSO/STO being offered by Leonovus for their Galaxa project,” said Chris Carl, DigiMax CEO. “By working as part of the Leonovus team, DigiMax can assist in ensuring Leonovus is working with the highest quality broker/dealers knowledgeable in the Digital Security industry,” said Carl. “I believe that Leonovus is at the forefront of the tokenization of securities. Indeed, our vision of the Galaxa project could not be achieved without tokenization. The evolution from the crowd-funding nature of ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) of the last several years to full compliance with securities regulators of STOs (Security Token Offerings) was very much needed. We are pleased to be at the forefront of this new market and excited that Leonovus is expected to be one of the first public companies in the world to issue a digital security,” said Michael Gaffney, Leonovus Chairman and CEO.

