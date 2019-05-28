Kontrol Energy Schedules Q1, 2019 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR, OTCQB: KNRLF, FSE:1K8) announces it will release its Q1, 2019 financial results on May 30th, 2019. Join the meeting at: join.me/940-901-692









Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR, OTCQB: KNRLF, FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or “Company”) a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology announces it will release its Q1, 2019 financial results on May 30th, 2019. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its Q1, 2019 financial results for May 30th at 4:30pm EST.

Conference Call Details

Join the meeting at: join.me/940-901-692. Select the preferred audio mode when prompted. Dial in by phone options can be selected under audio mode. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the conference call. The conference call will be archived at https://www.kontrolenergy.com/investors for one year.

Investors can email questions for Management to admin@kontrolenergy.com prior to 11:59 p.m. ET on May 29th, 2019.

A complete set of Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on May 30th at 4:30pm (EST).

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean’s.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information, contact us at admin@kontrolenergy.com Kontrol Energy Corp., 180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8 Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Energy Corp.,

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release, including information relating to the large emission integration order received by a global cement company, recurring revenues under multi-year service agreements, the Company’s vertically integrated energy solutions that will deliver energy savings in real time to improve operating efficiencies, reduce net operating income and increase property valuations and, the provision of solutions to customers to reduce overall energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions reductions, carbon reduction and monetization programs, other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance, “forward-looking statements”. The forward-looking statements in this press release are presented for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, the Company and that its revenues and growth projections will be consistent and meet with the Company’s expectations, that the revenue and EBITDA run rate the Company’s subsidiaries will be consistent with and meet the Company’s expectations, that performance milestones will be achieved, that suitable businesses and technologies for acquisition and/or investment will be available, that such acquisitions and or investment transactions will be concluded, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company, that technology will be as effective as anticipated, that organic growth will occur,. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, that the revenue and EBITDA run rate of the company’s subsidiaries will be less than expected, performance milestones will not be achieved, there being a lack of acquisition and investment opportunities or that such opportunities may not be concluded on reasonable terms, or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that the software as a service will not prove as effective as expected that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company’s (product and service offering as expected. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities law.

