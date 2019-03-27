Kontrol Energy Launches US and European Institutional Investor Roadshow

Kontrol Energy Corp (CSE:KNR, OTCQB: KNRLF, FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or “Company”) announces that it will conduct a series of investor meetings in the US and Europe from April 2nd through April 19th.









The Company is embarking on an introduction campaign through multiple US and European cities during the month of April and will present to institutional funds, family offices and brokers. The roadshow will support the Company’s stated efforts to ramp up business in the US and create awareness of Kontrol’s February 13, 2019 US listing on the OTCQB and its recent submission for DTC trading eligibility.

Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy stated: “As we gear up to commit more operational efforts to the US in 2019, it is essential for us to get in front of the investment community and share the Kontrol growth story.” Mr. Ghezzi continued: “We firmly believe that all the necessary groundwork has been laid to capitalize on building our US institutional shareholder base.”

If you are an institutional investor based in or around New York City and are interested in a meeting with management please reach out to Jonathan.Paterson@HarborAccessLLC.com

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean’s.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information, contact us at admin@kontrolenergy.com Kontrol Energy Corp., 180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8 Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

