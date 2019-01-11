Kontrol Energy Announces Application for OTCQB Listing

Kontrol Energy Corp (CSE:KNR), (“Kontrol” or the “Company”) a leader in energy efficiency technology and solutions industry, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an application to have its common shares trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”). The listing of the Company’s common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.









The Company believes that being listed on the OTCQB will expand the Company’s presence in the U.S. and provide current and future U.S.-based shareholders with greater access to and ease of trading in Kontrol’s common shares. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing symbol “KNR” and in Frankfurt under its existing symbol “1K8”.

“Admission to the OTCQB is part of our strategic growth and our focus on introducing the Company to a broader range of institutional and retail investors in the U.S.,” stated Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol Energy. “Currently we have an office in New York City and approximately 20% of the Company’s consolidated revenues are generated in the US. With the company now on a $16 Million revenue run rate, it is an opportune time to provide U.S. investors with a platform to more easily invest in Kontrol’s common shares.”

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. It enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

The OTCQB Venture Market offers early stage and developing international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable international companies not yet ready for the OTCQX Best Market to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR, FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IOT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean’s.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information, contact us at admin@kontrolenergy.com Kontrol Energy Corp., 180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8 Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain information included in this press release, including an OTC B listing in USA ; the strategic plan of introducing the Company to a broader range of institutional and retail investors in the U.S.; completed and future acquisitions that will generate considerable revenues for the Company, anticipated annualized revenues, the acceleration of revenue synergies across operating subsidiaries, IoT expansion, information relating to future closings of the Offering, payments of interest, commissions or finders fees, minimization of common equity dilution, possible future acquisitions and/or investments in operating businesses and/or technologies, accelerated growth, the provision of solutions to customers and Green House Gas emissions reductions, proposed financial savings and sustainable energy benefits and energy monitoring, growth strategy and financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute “forward-looking statements”. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the Offering will be successful, that suitable businesses and technologies for acquisition and/or investment will be available, that such acquisitions and or investment transactions will be concluded, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company, that technology will be as effective as anticipated, that organic growth will occur, and others. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, lack of further subscriptions for the Offering, lack of acquisition and investment opportunities or that such opportunities may not be concluded on reasonable terms, or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company’s product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities law.

