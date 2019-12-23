iBio Collaborates with EdgePoint AI in Biologics Manufacturing

iBio is working with EdgePoint AI to deploy EdgePoint’s proprietary AI/blockchain-driven vision system for pharmaceutical manufacturing.









iBio (NYSE AMERICAN:IBIO) has entered into a collaboration with EdgePoint AI, a division of Mateon Therapeutics (OTCQB:MATN), to deploy EdgePoint’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)/blockchain-driven vision system, TrustPoint Fabric, for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

As quoted in the press release:

Using blockchain technology, TrustPoint Fabric enables automated data generation and capture to remain immutable and fully auditable. Thus, when fully implemented, iBio aims to deliver the highest-level of compliance to the pharmaceutical industry’s standards for data integrity. Concurrently, the enhanced automation capabilities are expected to lower operating costs while improving quality for clients of iBio’s biologics contract development and manufacturing services. “We are proud to take part in efforts to bring emerging technologies like TrustPoint Fabric into the pharmaceutical manufacturing realm,” stated Robert Erwin, President of iBio. “Adding this technology to our automated biologics manufacturing facility is a natural fit and may yield substantial benefits. The potential to reduce costs by streamlining labor intensive manual operations while improving quality is very attractive as we continue to grow our position as the leading plant-based biologics CDMO.”

