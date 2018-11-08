Graph Blockchain Receives Final Listing Approval

Datametrex AI Limited ( “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM, FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has granted its final approval for the listing of the common shares of Graph Blockchain Inc. (the “Company”), the resulting issuer of the reverse takeover transaction (the “RTO”) between Graph Blockchain Limited (“ “Graph”), an associate company of Datametrex, and Reg Technologies Inc. The Company will commence trading under the symbol GBLC on November 9, 2018.









Datametrex AI Limited ( “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM, FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has granted its final approval for the listing of the common shares of Graph Blockchain Inc. (the “Company”), the resulting issuer of the reverse takeover transaction (the “RTO”) between Graph Blockchain Limited (“ “Graph”), an associate company of Datametrex, and Reg Technologies Inc. The Company will commence trading under the symbol GBLC on November 9, 2018.

“Graph has made a number of big strides in under a year and getting listed earmarks a great day for our company. The entire team is thoroughly excited to see the company begin trading tomorrow, and as I’ve said number of times, this is just the first step of adding value to our shareholders. We have delivered what we committed to so far, and the trajectory we expect by executing on our plan is really the most exciting part of this,” says Peter Kim, CEO of the Company.

“We are very proud of the Graph team and the tremendous job they have done to date, and we are extremely confident that they will continue their high level of execution in the business operations, which will translate into continued success and value add to the shareholders of Graph and Datametrex,” says Andrew Ryu, Chairman and CEO of Datametrex.

Listing Statement

The Company has prepared a listing statement in connection with the RTO (the “Listing Statement”) that provides a detailed description of the RTO and the business of the Company. The Listing Statement will be filed and made available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions. The Company’s powerfully unique solution has translated into a high growth trajectory, with the company securing multiple prototype development contracts with multi-national conglomerates, and the opportunity to sell across client subsidiaries as a full enterprise product.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big Data, collecting data from retail point of sales environments. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its joint venture company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com). Industrial scale Cryptocurrency Mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Kim – CEO Graph Blockchain Inc.

Phone: (416) 482-3282 ext. 228

Email: pkim@graphblockchain.com

Jeffrey Stevens – President & COO Datametrex AI Limited

Phone: (647) 400-8494

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Forward Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. =. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.,. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, the same may prove to be incorrect, and the forward looking statements in this press release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

