Graph Blockchain Announces Jeff Stevens Joins the Board

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE:GBLC) announces that effective immediately, Andrew Ryu will be stepping down as Chairman of the board, and current CEO, Jeff Stevens, will take on Chairman position. Graph Blockchain was created from a joint venture between Datametrex AI Limited and Bitnine Global. Mr. Ryu as CEO and Chairman of Datametrex was instrumental in building out the infrastructure and team at Graph Blockchain. His contacts in Asia opened opportunities that the Company was able to capitalize on, securing contracts with multi-national companies such as Samsung, LG and LOTTE to name a few. Mr. Ryu took on the Chair of the board in February 2018 to ensure the company was on path as Jeffrey Stevens transitioned in the CEO role. Mr. Ryu will continue supporting as company’s consultant.

“I always envisioned my role on the board as a short term position. I wanted to be there to support Jeff as he took on the role of CEO to ensure a smooth transition. Since taking on the role, Jeff has clearly demonstrated that he is capable and ready to hold both CEO and Chairman. As the CEO and Chairman of Datametrex, the largest shareholder of Graph Blockchain, I will continue to work closely with Jeff and assist him in anyway that I can. I am confident that the addition of Jeff to the board will be accretive to Graph’s existing strong and diverse board,” says Andrew Ryu, Chairman of Datametrex.

“I am honoured that Andrew and the board have entrusted me with this responsibility. As part of the founding group of Graph Blockchain, I am extremely motivated to continue to drive growth for our shareholders. Not many blockchain companies survived the down turn in 2018; I am proud of the accomplishments our team has made and I look forward to expanding on our past successes. Graph has a strong patent portfolio, contracts with some of the worlds largest companies and a global footprint; how could I not be excited to take on this role!” says Jeff Stevens, CEO of the Company.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions and is a pure play in the graph database technology space. Graph leverages its proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with IBM’s Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization. The Company has secured multiple prototype development contracts with multi-national conglomerates and sells across client subsidiaries as a full enterprise product.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

