Facebook Stablecoin Whitepaper Coming, Coin Usability Still Murky

Facebook will soon release a whitepaper on its stablecoin, which will be based on a basket of fiat currencies.









Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will finally publish the whitepaper for its highly anticipated stablecoin, Libra, on June 18, TechCrunch reported. Its token is designed to be usable across its WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger platforms.

According to the publication, Libra will be managed by an outside independent foundation, which, as reported by Forbes, will manage the capital that will be based off of a basket of fiat currencies. Stablecoins are intended to reduce volatility and hold “stable” values and are generally attached to a currency, such as the US dollar.

This counters decentralized values of blockchain, where the transactions are verified and governed by the network.

Find out where the blockchain investment opportunities are See our new 2019 report today



Get My Free Report

A decentralized network is a network where there is no central authority, and multiple participants guide and dictate the network. A centralized network is controlled by a single authority.

Among the intentions behind the stablecoin are borderless payments, which are devoid of transaction fees. The stablecoin will be focused on targeting its digital asset to developing countries with turbulent currencies.

In addition, Facebook plans for its token to be used beyond its apps, which TechCrunch reported will include building ATMs that will allow individuals to exchange currency for Facebook’s tokens. Facebook is also encouraging retailers and merchants to accept its cryptocurrency by offering bonuses if they integrate to allow individuals to pay for physical items.

The Libra Project, a highly secretive department of Facebook, is responsible for the development of the stablecoin. In 2014, Facebook hired PayPal’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) ex-president David Marcus to run the department.

At a developers conference in April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg told the audience, “I believe it should be as easy to send money to someone as it is to send a photo.”

In terms of cryptocurrency regulations, in the US, that process is still in its infancy. In March, the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Senior Advisor for Digital Assets Valerie Szczepanik said that the SEC will pay little attention to what each crypto asset is called, and instead to its actual inner-workings.

“We’re going to look at the characteristics. What’s the economic reality? What’s happening with the transactions involving the coin? And we’ll give it the label that it deserves under the law,” said Szczepanik.

At this point, the regulation environment surrounding the overarching cryptocurrency market largely remains nefarious. In April, the SEC released guidelines for the issue of security tokens but, according to Fortune, the guideline provided little clarity on distinguishing between digital tokens and other assets.

The SEC is currently working with FinHub to create a framework that determines if a digital asset qualifies as a security. The framework will take into account a number of characteristics from whether an entity is offering, selling, distributing, marketing, buying, selling, trading, facilitating exchanges and holding or storing digital assets, among others.

With data privacy scandals surrounding Facebook’s privacy violations, Facebook’s, stablecoin product are sure to be questioned. As it already stands, stablecoins and crypto transactions face a number of usability problems.

To gain further insight into stablecoin adoption and how these transactions work, the Investing News Network (INN) spoke with David Gold, founder of the Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO).

The FIO is a consortium of industry participants from wallets, exchanges and crypto-payment processors that are working towards providing greater usability for blockchain, and in turn stablecoin. It further operates behind decentralized values that provides a secure service layer that complements blockchain. Here, it provides transaction context, similar to the real world of invoices and order forms through FIO addresses, FIO requests and FIO data.

“People want a complete shift in paradigm of how you actually interact with blockchain,” Gold said. In a society largely run by tech giants, the FIO Protocol offers an alternative solution to crypto transactions and stablecoin adoption.

Currently, blockchain transactions are complex, and difficult to execute, Gold told INN. When it comes to e-commerce transactions, blockchain transactions become more difficult.

“Today, if I wanted to use (a) stable(coin) to check out from an e-commerce site, that process is complicated and risky. If that (e-commerce) website ever had to refund to me, they have no way of doing it without getting back in touch with me,” said Gold. Instead, the website would have to ask the individual for their address.

Find out where the blockchain investment opportunities are See our new 2019 report today



Get My Free Report

Meanwhile, FIO’s features allow individuals to just give their human-readable FIO address (free from visible code or public address details), facilitating blockchain adoption and returns with greater simplicity and security. These addresses are usable across every coin or token.

“The FIO Protocol puts an end to vague addresses by replacing them with human-readable aliases across different services and blockchains – a huge step toward mass adoption,” George Kimionis, founder and CEO at Coinomi, said in a press release.

Typically, when a crypto transaction is sent, there is no confirmation that it has actually been received. FIO addresses solve this problem directly. The FIO protocol sends the information relating to the transaction, including the confirmation, adding an extra layer to the actual blockchain transaction. This essentially removes the user’s need to use a line of code or encryption key during a crypto transaction.

FIO enables e-commerce businesses to send refunds, a process that is currently cumbersome. “It creates the ability for error free e-commerce transactions that are easy (and) not complicated (because) with FIO refunds … the site that you pay (to) actually has your FIO address, and with your FIO address they can actually refund,” Gold further notes.

There is also a growing risk of man-in-the middle attacks, where hackers can ultimately intervene between a crypto transaction and stealing the coin or token.

“From the standpoint of blockchain and decentralized value in e-commerce, stablecoins are very important to achieving that,” Gold said. “But even with stability, they will never achieve that if it’s hard to do.”

FIO’s members currently include crypto exchange ShapeShift, bitcoin wallet app Mycelium, hardware wallet KeepKey and Trust Wallet, among others.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dorothy Neufeld, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.