DMG Provides Year in Review Update

DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSXV:DMGI) has announced provided a year in review update to its shareholders.

As quoted in the press release:

DMG’s strategy of hosting predominately crypto equipment on behalf of third parties has proven to be a wise one, as most of our competitors spent a great deal of capital on equipment that is quickly nearing the end of its useful life. The crypto market is now readying itself for a new generation of technology that will be shipping soon and DMG is poised to become a preferred hosting location.

DMG recently energized its 85-megawatt substation at our eastern British Columbia mining facility.

DMG is capable of adding approximately 15 megawatts of hosting capacity every 6 – 8 weeks, to a near-term capacity of 60 megawatts under its current power configuration, expandable to 85 megawatts. What does this mean? It means that DMG now has the capacity to host between 40,000 and 50,000 individual ASIC miners, making DMG’s facility one of the largest such facilities in North America.

DMG’s existing clients account for about 15 megawatts with approximately half of this having been recently added for a new Mining-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) client.