DigiMax Announces Two New Strategic Additions and one Departure from its Board of Directors

DigiMax Global Solutions (CSE:DIGI) (the “Company” or “DigiMax”) is pleased to announce that, as a continuation of its efforts to grow as a global leader in the Digital Securities financial space, the company has made two strategic additions and changes to its Board, effective immediately.

Douglas Anderson is based in New York City and is CEO of Wall Street Capital Partners, where he has operated for 22 years. Mr. Anderson assists companies in preparing to raise capital, or to become listed public companies. Mr. Anderson also has a vast global network of investors and corporations operating in a wide variety of sectors. As a Director, Mr. Anderson desires to connect DigiMax with bespoke investors and corporations where synergistic profitability could result. Mr. Anderson has a long history of sitting on the Boards of publicly listed companies in the United States and will bring valuable US experience to the Board and the Company as it continues its growth strategy outside of Canada.

Nikolai Vassev is an entrepreneur and investor skilled in investor relations, venture capital, equity analysis, and corporate finance. Nikolai spent 5 years in the technology sector where he was responsible for negotiating contract agreements with mid-market and enterprise organizations, as well as the Canadian and US governments. Nikolai is currently a Corporate Advisory consultant for several companies and sits on two public boards. Mr. Vassev will bring additional exposure for the Company to potential issuer clients, and potential investors into the Company. Mr. Vassev also has 3 years of experience working for two enterprise cyber security companies which will add value as DigiMax launches its on-line platform early in the New Year.

The Company also welcomes the appointment of Edward Murphy as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Murphy has been a member of the Board since the completion of the RTO transaction with TJR Coatings Inc. on March 29, 2018. Mr. Murphy has more than two decades experience sitting on boards of companies listed on all of Canada’s securities exchanges and brings a strong Corporate Governance oversight to the Board.

“We would like to welcome Douglas and Nikolai to our DigiMax Board of Directors, and Edward Murphy as our new Chair” said DigiMax CEO and Director, Chris Carl. “We already have an excellent working relationship with the two new Directors and as we continue to develop DigiMax into a stronger, more execution-oriented company, both of these individuals will be able to provide valuable guidance as Directors, and valuable contacts through their respective businesses.”

“We also would like to thank David Posner for his service as a founding shareholder, and Chair of our Board of Directors of DigiMax since its inception in early 2018,” said Chris Carl. “David has worked very hard at bringing necessary capital to the company and to guiding the Founders and the Directors through the necessary changes the company has made over the past year. David has other personal commitments on his time that has led to his decision to depart from the Board, but we look forward to a long and profitable relationship in the future in working with David outside of the Board.”

