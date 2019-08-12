DENSO Joins Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative

DENSO (OTC Pink:DNZOF), global mobility component provider announced that it has joined the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI). Cross-pollinating blockchain technology and mobile systems, MOBI aims to harness secure and more efficient capabilities for data and mobile payments through distributed ledger technology. As quoted in the press release: “Blockchain is becoming increasingly important to the … Continued









DENSO (OTC Pink:DNZOF), global mobility component provider announced that it has joined the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI). Cross-pollinating blockchain technology and mobile systems, MOBI aims to harness secure and more efficient capabilities for data and mobile payments through distributed ledger technology.

As quoted in the press release:

“Blockchain is becoming increasingly important to the future of mobility,” said Berg. “With the ever-important need for more collaboration across the industry, CMDM’s research in areas like data transfer, validation and micropayments will help us create standards and policies promoting safety and security for drivers and connected vehicles. We’re excited to join such a distinguished and innovative group and look forward to seeing where blockchain takes us in the future.” More broadly, DENSO is examining how blockchain can be leveraged to help transportation stakeholders collaborate more freely and securely. This offers potentially large dividends in wide areas of mobility – from improved fleet management to optimized carshare services and more. DENSO’s research with MOBI also supports its long-term policy, a strategic roadmap that guides the company as it creates new value in emerging transportation spaces through innovation and unique partnerships.

Click here to read the full press release.